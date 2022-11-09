Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Soccer Legend Alex Morgan
Alex Morgan is part of a pretty great soccer household these days.
The legendary United States women's national team star and NWSL standout is married to a professional soccer player in Servando Carrasco.
Alex and Servando have one child together, a daughter named Charlie.
"My most favorite thing is what's in this picture. The pure love and joy makes my heart full. Happy Father's Day," Morgan wrote last summer.
Alex and Servando met through soccer. He was a professional soccer player in MLS. They've lived together in Florida and California, among other places, due to their respective careers.
Alex, meanwhile, is currently starring for the U.S. national team and the San Diego Wave of the National Women's Soccer League.
It would not be surprising to see Alex and Servando's daughter, Charlie, starring in the league one day.
For now, though, she can enjoy just being a kid of two soccer greats like Alex and Servando.
We wish Alex, Servando and the rest of the family all the best moving forward.