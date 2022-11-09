Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Soccer Legend Alex Morgan

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Alex Morgan is part of a pretty great soccer household these days.

The legendary United States women's national team star and NWSL standout is married to a professional soccer player in Servando Carrasco.

Alex and Servando have one child together, a daughter named Charlie.

"My most favorite thing is what's in this picture. The pure love and joy makes my heart full. Happy Father's Day," Morgan wrote last summer.

Alex and Servando met through soccer. He was a professional soccer player in MLS. They've lived together in Florida and California, among other places, due to their respective careers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on December 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of the USA kisses her husband Servando Carrasco after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Alex, meanwhile, is currently starring for the U.S. national team and the San Diego Wave of the National Women's Soccer League.

It would not be surprising to see Alex and Servando's daughter, Charlie, starring in the league one day.

For now, though, she can enjoy just being a kid of two soccer greats like Alex and Servando.

We wish Alex, Servando and the rest of the family all the best moving forward.