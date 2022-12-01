Photos: Meet The World Cup Fan Who Is Going Viral

A fan at the 2022 Men's World Cup in Qatar sparked quite the reaction on social media.

The 2022 Men's World Cup fan, who is believed to be dating a Wales player, went viral in the stands.

Meet Nicole Hagan, a prominent model with a big social media following.

Hagan went viral in the stands at the World Cup game earlier this week.

The fan was quickly identified on social media as Nicole Hagan, who is believed to be dating Wales soccer player Neco Williams.

Hagan managed to go viral on social media during the World Cup on Wednesday.

Hagan has not posted from the World Cup on Instagram yet, but maybe she's just waiting.

She has close to 100,000 followers on the platform.

Wales is out of the 2022 Men's World Cup, as England and the United States are advancing from their group.

But maybe Hagan will stick around for a knockout round game or two.