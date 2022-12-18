Photos: Meet The World Cup Fan Who's Making Headlines

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Ivana Knoll looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Men's World Cup final game is set for Sunday morning.

In less than 30 minutes, Argentina and France will be playing for it all. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. E.T. The game will be airing on FOX.

Over the course of the World Cup, several fans have gone viral in the stands. However, one has stood above the rest.

Ivana Knoll, a Croatian fan, has gone viral on social media for her in-stadium outfits.

Ivana, who says she's gotten hit on by players at the games, is going viral on social media.

It's not hard to see why.

It'll be interesting to see if Knoll is back in the stands on Sunday afternoon in Qatar.

