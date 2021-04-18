Players In New ‘Super League’ Could Face Harsh Punishment

12 of the top European soccer clubs will start The Super League, outside of the UEFA or FIFA umbrellas. But UEFA intends to make it abundantly clear that their move will not be tolerated.

According to soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, UEFA apparently intends to see any Super League participants banned from UEFA and FIFA competitions. That includes the Champions League, domestic leagues, European Championship and, of course, the FIFA World Cup.

“Every club and player participating in the Super League could be banned from all UEFA and FIFA competitions, European or International level,” Romano wrote.

Publicly, FIFA has expressed “disapproval” at the breakaway league. The global soccer governing body released a statement describing The Super League as “a closed European breakaway league” outside of their international structure.

“FIFA can only express its DISAPPROVAL to a ‘closed European breakaway league’ outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles,” the statement said.

After the #SuperLeague statement, this is the UEFA position: "Every club and player participating in the Super League could be banned from all UEFA and FIFA competitions, European or International level". 🚨 #UEFA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2021

Official members of The Super League include Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan. It’s a who’s-who of the biggest clubs from England, Spain, and Italy.

Three more teams will be added over time.

The announcement of the league has been met with widespread disapproval by fans of all teams though. Just about every tweet and post announcing their part of the move has been ratio’d like crazy.

We’ll have to wait and see if UEFA or FIFA follows through with the alleged threat against players. Nothing kills a new soccer idea in the cradle quite like banning participants from international competitions.