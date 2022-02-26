The Spun

Poland Refusing To Play Russia In 2022 World Cup Playoff Game

The entire world has felt the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Saturday, Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza made a major decision in response to Russia’s recent actions.

Kulesza has announced that Poland will not play in its World Cup qualifier against Russia. That match was originally set to take place on March 24.

The winner of the Russia-Poland matchup was supposed to take on either Sweden or Czech Republic in the Path B final to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“No more words, time to act,” Kulesza said. “Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against the republic of Poland. Russia. This is the only right decision. We are in talks with the Sweden and Czech Republic federations to present a common position to FIFA.”

This isn’t the first major change that has taken place in the soccer world this week.

On Friday morning, UEFA announced that Paris will host the 2022 Champions League final. Originally, Saint Petersburg was supposed to host the event.

More changes could be on the horizon if Russia sticks to its current script.

