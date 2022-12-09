Portugal Coach Has Message For Critics Of Ronaldo

LUSAIL, QATAR - DECEMBER 06: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 6, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images) Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Portugal manager Fernando Santos made the tough decision to remove Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for its Round of 16 matchup against Switzerland.

Following Portugal's 6-1 victory, Santos faced a ton of questions about Ronaldo's status on the national team.

Santos had an emphatic message for Ronaldo's critics.

"It's high time to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone," Santos said, via ESPN. "In every news conference, 90% of the questions are about Cristiano Ronaldo."

Santos also opened up about his conversation with Ronaldo prior to the Round of 16.

"He told me: 'Do you really think it's a good idea?' But we had a normal conversation in which I explained my viewpoints and of course he accepted them. We had a frank and normal conversation.

"He has never told me he wanted to leave the national team, and it's high time we stopped with the conversation."

Replacement striker Goncalo Ramos flourished in Ronaldo's spot, scoring a hat trick against Switzerland.

Even though Ronaldo's role moving forward is a bit unclear, Santos didn't close the door on the 37-year-old making an impact against Morocco in the quarterfinals.