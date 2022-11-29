Look: President Biden Reacts To The U.S. Soccer Win

It wasn't easy, but the United States men's national team did just enough to defeat Iran and advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup.

Christian Pulisic scored the lone goal for the USMNT in the first half. Unfortunately, he suffered an abdominal injury in the process.

Shortly after the final whistle was blown, President Joe Biden reacted to the team's huge win to close out Group B.

Obviously, President Biden is ecstatic about the United States' victory.

"USA! USA! That's a big game, man," Biden said. "When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, 'You can do this.' They went 'eh.' They did it, God love 'em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear."

Next up for the United States is a showdown with the Netherlands.

The United States may have to compete in the Round of 16 without Pulisic. That would be a crushing blow to say the least.

For now though, the United States is enjoying its win over Iran.