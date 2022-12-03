President Joe Biden Has Message For U.S. Men's National Team Today

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn as he returns to the White House on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden traveled to Philadelphia where he delivered a speech about protecting the right to vote at the National Constitution Center. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The U.S. men's national team will be put to the test this Saturday against the Netherlands. The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Earlier this week, the USMNT punched its ticket to the Round of 16 by defeating Iran in its final match of the group stage. The Netherlands, meanwhile, cruised to the knockout stage by earning seven points in Group A.

With this Saturday's match almost underway, President Joe Biden shared a message for the USMNT.

"It's called soccer," Biden said. "Go USA! You guys are going to do it."

The starting lineup for the USMNT will feature Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream and Tim Weah.

Pulisic's status for this Saturday was in question due to a pelvic contusion, but he'll play through the pain.

This Saturday's match between the United States and the Netherlands will air on FOX.