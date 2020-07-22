PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Lands Cover Of FIFA 21

Kylian Mbappé has accomplished many incredible things in his very young career, but landing the cover role for EA’s FIFA 21 is certainly high up there.

On Wednesday, the Paris Saint-Germain and French national team superstar revealed that he has been named the cover athlete for the upcoming edition of the game. At only 21 years of age, Mbappé is one of the youngest athletes to ever feature on the cover.

Mbappé is coming off his second-straight Golden Boot in France’s Ligue 1, having scored 18 goals for PSG before the season was abandoned. He also got to taste his fourth straight Ligue 1 championship, with PSG being awarded the title on April 30.

The French superstar’s status as one of the world’s elite has been growing steadily ever since his breakout performance at the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

Then 19 years of age, he scored four goals and earned Best Young Player honors as he helped lead France to their second World Cup title.

Cover Star ⭐️

Can’t wait to play this!

Proud to be the #FIFA21 cover star

Dream come true. @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/RGpStusWwH — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 22, 2020

Since the World Cup, Mbappé has improved by leaps and bounds.

He scored 33 goals in just 29 Ligue 1 appearances in his first full year at PSG last season. Through 33 games in all competitions this year, he has 30 goals. And with PSG still in the Champions League, slated to return in August, he could add to that total in a few weeks.

It shouldn’t be long before Mbappé is consistently in contention for the Ballon d’Or.

FIFA 21 is slated for worldwide release on October 9, 2020.