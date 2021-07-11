Soccer World Reacts To Wild Italy-England Penalty Shootout

Gianluigi Donnarumma proved the hero as Italy claimed the European Championship after outlasting England in penalty kicks in the tournament’s final on Sunday.

In front of a predominantly English crowd at Wembley Stadium, the 22-year-old Italian goalkeeper saved two penalty kicks to give his country a massive advantage during the extra period. The decisive save came against 19-year-old Bukayo Saka who couldn’t beat Donnarumma on England’s fifth and final penalty, giving Italy a 3-2 victory.

After a Leonardo Bonucci goal in the 67th minute tied the game up, a 1-1 stalemate lasted through the remainder of the 90 minutes and then 30 minutes of extra time. The result set up a thrilling penalty shootout that will be remembered for decades to come.

England gained an early advantage after goalkeeper Jordan Pickford knocked away Italy’s second penalty kick from Andrea Belotti. English defender Harry McGuire followed his teammate’s save up with a confident strike to give the Three Lions a 2-1 advantage.

But that would be the final penalty that England would convert. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who were both brought on as substitutions just before the final whistle in extra time, each missed their attempts. Rashford sprayed his shot just wide of the post, while Sancho couldn’t push the ball past Donnarumma’s left side.

The final save on Saka allowed Italy to extended its international unbeaten streak to 34 straight games. The loss for England marked the country’s fourth time losing on penalty kicks in European Championship history.

The win for Italy marked a complete turnaround after missing the World Cup just a few years ago in 2018. Getting to the final was no small feat after the country made it through a heavily-favored Belgium team in the quarterfinals, before knocking off Spain in penalty kicks in the semifinals.

On the other hand, the defeat means complete heartbreak for England. The host nation couldn’t get the job done in front of a raucous crowd and have still not won an international tournament since 1966.

All in all, the European Championship exceeded expectations with thrilling play and captivating storylines. The countdown to the 2022 World Cup begins now.