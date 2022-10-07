Report: 1 Dead After Clash Between Fans, Police During Soccer Game

(Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

On Thursday, a violent clash unfolded between fans and police during a match between Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniors. At least one person died in this incident.

Due to serious incidents outside of the stadium, the lead referee stopped the match after nine minutes. Police ended up firing tear gas in that area.

Sergio Berni, the minister of security for the province of Buenos Aires, commented on this matter.

"Unfortunately, there is a dead person,'' Berni said, via ESPN. "He died of a heart problem when he was transported to the hospital." The tear gas entered the field with pictures showing players and fans covering their faces, while supporters made their way onto the pitch looking for a quick exit.

The Argentine Football Association also issued a statement on this troubling scene.

"The AFA strongly repudiates the events that took place today in the vicinity of Gimnasia stadium and expresses its commitment to continue working to eradicate this kind of incidents that tarnishes the spirit of football," the AFA said.

This is the second time in the past week that a tragic incident has unfolded at a soccer match.

Last week, at least 125 people died at a soccer match in Indonesia. A chaotic scene unfolded there as fans were being trampled on by the gates.

Hopefully, there'll be better safety measures moving forward.