Report: Fan Seriously Injured After Falling At Wembley Stadium

A general view of a soccer net.(Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

The England national team got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a great start with a 1-0 win over Croatia today. Unfortunately, that game may have also been marred by a health emergency at the stadium.

According to Sky Sports, a fan is in “serious condition” after falling from the stands at Wembley Stadium. A spokesperson for the stadium said that the fan was given medical attention and transported to a local hospital.

“We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium,” the spokesperson said. “The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition. We will continue to work with UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”

It was a terrifying way to start what was the first England game with fans in attendance since before the pandemic. Over 18,000 fans filled the 90,000-seat stadium to watch the Three Lions avenge their 2018 World Cup semi-finals loss to Croatia.

Tensions were already high at the Euro following the terrifying collapse of Denmark’s Christian Eriksen yesterday. The Denmark and Inter Milan midfielder collapsed in the middle of a game against Finland and needed resuscitation.

That game was suspended but later restarted at the minute Eriksen collapsed. Finland would win the game 1-0.

One can only hope that there aren’t anymore serious injuries during the Euro 2020 tournament.

We wish the fan who fell a swift and complete recovery.


