Report: Fan Seriously Injured After Falling At Wembley Stadium

The England national team got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a great start with a 1-0 win over Croatia today. Unfortunately, that game may have also been marred by a health emergency at the stadium.

According to Sky Sports, a fan is in “serious condition” after falling from the stands at Wembley Stadium. A spokesperson for the stadium said that the fan was given medical attention and transported to a local hospital.

“We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium,” the spokesperson said. “The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition. We will continue to work with UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”

It was a terrifying way to start what was the first England game with fans in attendance since before the pandemic. Over 18,000 fans filled the 90,000-seat stadium to watch the Three Lions avenge their 2018 World Cup semi-finals loss to Croatia.

A fan is in a 'serious condition' after falling from the stands during England's Euro 2020 match against Croatia on Sunday. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 13, 2021

Tensions were already high at the Euro following the terrifying collapse of Denmark’s Christian Eriksen yesterday. The Denmark and Inter Milan midfielder collapsed in the middle of a game against Finland and needed resuscitation.

That game was suspended but later restarted at the minute Eriksen collapsed. Finland would win the game 1-0.

One can only hope that there aren’t anymore serious injuries during the Euro 2020 tournament.

We wish the fan who fell a swift and complete recovery.