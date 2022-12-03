Report: Soccer Legend Moved To "End Of Life" Care

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Legendary Brazilian former soccer player Pele attends a press conference at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, the sports world received heartbreaking news. Brazilian football legend Pelé has been moved to palliative care. This decision was made after he stopped responding to chemotherapy.

Pelé, 82, was taken to the hospital earlier this week. His daughter, Kely Nascimento, said the latest trip was not an emergency.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication," Nascimento wrote. "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

However, it was later reported that Pelé was diagnosed with a respiratory infection.

Pelé had a tumor removed from his colon in 2021. Since then, he has been in and out of the hospital for treatment.

Now that chemotherapy has been stopped, Pelé will most likely be treated for symptoms like pain and shortness of breath.

Soccer fans around the world will be thinking of Pelé this weekend.