Report: U.S. Star Christian Pulisic Getting Linked To Another Team

American-born Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has apparently drawn the attention of another European club soccer power.

According to Todo Fichajes, Bayern Munich has inquired about Pulisic, who has been with Chelsea since January 2019. Bayern is eyeing Pulisic to replace Parisian winger Kingsley Coman.

“The report states that Chelsea would want negotiations to start tat €60 million with the German club,” writes Absolute Chelsea’s Matt Debono.

In 15 appearances with Chelsea this Premier League season, the 22-year-old Pulisic has scored one goal. He’s found the net twice in 21 total matches including National Cup and Champions League play.

Last season, Pulisic produced nine goals in 25 Premier League matches and 11 overall in 34 appearances for the Blues.

Pulisic has been a mainstay on the United States national team since 2016.

If he’s able to make his move to Bayern and succeed in the Bundesliga, it will only enhance his reputation on an international level.