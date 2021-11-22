Rumor: 1 Coach Is Top Candidate For Manchester United Job

After losing 4-1 to Watford on Saturday, Manchester United decided to pull the plug on manager and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. While a caretaker has already been named, one top coach is getting all the buzz to take over permanently.

As of this morning, Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is considered a frontrunner for the job. And there are rumors that some leading voices in the club are pushing to pry him out of France as early as this winter.

Pochettino already has extensive Premier League experience, managing Tottenham Hotspur from 2014 to 2019 and Southampton for 1.5 years prior. As manager of the Spurs, the club enjoyed three seasons finishing in the top three on the Premier League table. Pochettino also led them to the Champions League Final in 2019, losing to Liverpool.

Since taking over at PSG, Pochettino has won the Coupe de France and Trophee de Champions. Right now he has them 11 points ahead of Nice in the Ligue 1 title race.

#mufc Poch is open to the United job & they could try to use the French winter break to prize him from PSG. Tuchel was replaced by Poch in last season's winter break & it's viewed as a possible good time for a re-set mid-season. https://t.co/8XMFdkghwm — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) November 22, 2021

Of course, there are potential obstacles to Mauricio Pochettino joining Manchester United.

The fact that he’s currently coaching the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe gives Pochettino a rare super team that could challenge for a Champions League title. Leaving that team amid their incredible season might not be the wisest career move.

But the Manchester United job isn’t likely to stay open for long. If it’s a job Pochettino really wants, he could miss his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take it.

In the meantime, Michael Carrick will serve as the club’s caretaker until a hire occurs.

Will Mauricio Pochettino be the new manager of Manchester United?