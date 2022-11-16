Q&A With Sebastian Lletget: Future In MLS, World Cup Expectations, Old Parr Whisky Partnership

FRISCO, TX - OCTOBER 17: FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (#12) celebrates after scoring in the penalty shoot-out during the MLS Cup Playoff game game between FC Dallas and Minnesota United on October 17, 2022 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This year has been quite hectic for Sebastian Lletget, who was traded to FC Dallas this past August. It didn't take long for him to settle into his new home, though.

Earlier this November, FC Dallas announced a new three-year contract for Lletget. That'll keep him locked in through the 2025 season.

Now that Lletget has taken care of his contract situation, he can sit back and enjoy the World Cup in Qatar.

In honor of the 2022 World Cup, Lletget has partnered with Old Parr Whiskey to create the "Off the Pitch” cocktail. This drink includes mango, lime and, of course, Scotch whisky.

We caught up with Sebastian Lletget to discuss his partnership with Old Parr Whiskey, future with FC Dallas, thoughts on the 2022 World Cup and more.

Old Parr Whiskey.

The Spun: Can you tell us about your partnership with Old Parr Whisky?

Sebastian Lletget: It’s been in the making. It’s something that I was really excited about when it was brought to my attention - looking at how they’ve done things and how they’re intertwined with the Latino community and I’ve heard great things from my teammates about the brand. Just the way it came together, and the timing as well — we have the World Cup coming soon. What a way to partner with an amazing whisky company. I’m going to be cheering on the boys. I know a lot of them, so it’s going to be a fun time.

The Spun: You mentioned the 2022 World Cup. What are you looking forward to the most?

SL: I just know my household is going to be a mess because my parents come from the Argentinian culture, and then you got the USA, and then I got my girlfriend who’s Mexican. So it’s going to be a war in the household. I think the calendar makes it a very interesting and different type of World Cup. I don’t think any other World Cup has been played in November or December. I’m going to be honest, I don’t know who’s got it this year. These tournaments are insane. I don’t know who you’re picking to win, but it’s going to be so much fun - especially during the holiday season.

The Spun: What do you think has led to American’s increased interest in soccer?

SL: I just think this country is young when it comes to having that soccer culture. When I was coming up through the ranks, American players competing in Europe didn’t happen often. Now, you see players on huge clubs and breaking new barriers for more talent to rise up to the top. How the United States was perceived worldwide has changed drastically. How clubs scout and where clubs scout has changed. We’re such a big country that it’s hard to think we don’t have a lot of players coming through for us. But now is the time. I can only imagine how things will look 20 years from now.

The Spun: It was announced this month that you signed a three-year contract with FC Dallas. What led to that decision?

SL: It has been an amazing experience so far to be honest. Nico Estevez, the manager of FC Dallas, I was with him on the national team. That’s how our relationship started. Four years later, he gets his first manager job while I’m in New England. An opportunity comes my way for me to go to FC Dallas. I’ve always wanted to play under Nico, and I’ve only ever heard good things from the FC Dallas community. So I was like, ‘I got to do this.’ It worked out the way I hoped it would. So I got another three years with the club, and I’m really excited about it.

The Spun: I’m sure the atmosphere for the World Cup will be great. With that said, what’s the craziest environment you’ve ever played in?

SL: Side note, that’s what makes me so excited about how far we’ve come as a country. I can recall that one of the craziest environments I dealt with was in United States. You would think it’s overseas, but playing against LAFC and Portland in the playoffs here is crazy. But I would say [one of the craziest environments was] when we won the Gold Cup with the USMNT in the final against Mexico in Vegas. You had like 80,000 Mexican fans going against you, but we ended up winning it. I’d say that was my craziest experience with the national team. If we’re talking about the MLS playoffs, what Austin FC has created is amazing. We unfortunately lost, but I think it’ll go down as one of the loudest stadiums I’ve ever played in.

The Spun: Does your offseason routine change each year?

SL: That’s a good question. It does vary. I’m the type of person who has to force myself to not do anything for two weeks. I’m a creature of habit, and routine is so important to me. It’s hard to just taper off. But I think the first two weeks of the offseason is where I need to take it easy. You have things that help you disconnect. What’s not talked about is the emotional side of things. It’s always a crazy year - I’m sure you feel the same. There are so many things that happen. You got to take some time to hangout with your family and unwind. I think once late November rolls around, I’ll start getting ready for the next season.

The Spun: How do you balance the pros and cons of social media?

SL: It’s so funny, man. I don’t think other generations of athletes have ever really experienced what we’re dealing with. We’re in uncharted territory. If I have a game on Saturday, I can’t post a photo from weeks ago because I can’t make it seem like I’m somewhere else. I just know it would be perceived the wrong way. You just never know how people will take it, so you have to walk on eggshells. It’s unfortunate because you want to be able to leave the box you’re in. We have lives and we dedicate incredible amounts of time to what we do. Sometimes, we want to come out and have some fun. But you need to tread lightly. Maybe, as time goes on, people will perceive things in a different way. I think the offseason is one of the rare times where people will let you do your thing.

The Spun: What are some remaining goals on your bucket list?

SL: I try to be as ambitious as possible. I think winning an MLS cup with FC Dallas [is on the list]. It has only gotten harder over the years because the level of play keeps increasing. It would be amazing to bring a championship to this club. On the personal side of things, I’m sure there are things I’ll figure out along the way. I want to keep growing with Old Parr Whiskey. So little by little I want to keep growing - on and off the pitch.

The 2022 World Cup officially starts on Sunday, November 20.

