Shocking Upset In The Champions League On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon – in the United States, that is – those watching Real Madrid were in for an incredible shock.

During a Champions League match today, Real Madrid suffered a stunning loss at the hands of Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol. Sheriff went ahead against Real Madrid in the 25th minute with a header from Uzbek midfielder Jasurbek Yakhshiboev.

He nearly added another goal before halftime, which would have given the team a stranglehold on the game. Instead, Real Madrid equalized on a goal from Karim Benzema in the 65th minute.

Benzema buried his penalty kick in the top corner after Vinicius Jr was awarded a penalty following a VAR review. However, it was not to be for Real Madrid conceded yet again in the final minutes of the match.

Here’s the game-winning goal.

THE UPSET OF UPSETS. Moldovan champion Sheriff Tiraspol (+2000) stuns the world and beats Real Madrid. (🎥 @CBSSportsGolazo) pic.twitter.com/6lW6UzHzgJ — NBC Sports EDGE Betting (@NBCSportsBet) September 28, 2021

The incredible 89th-minute strike from Sebastien Thill gave Sheriff a massive upset win over the 13-time European champions.

Real Madrid dominated the possession and outshot Sheriff 31 (11) – 4 (3), but fell behind where it counted the most.