Shocking Upset In The Champions League On Tuesday

A general view of a soccer net.(Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon – in the United States, that is – those watching Real Madrid were in for an incredible shock.

During a Champions League match today, Real Madrid suffered a stunning loss at the hands of Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol. Sheriff went ahead against Real Madrid in the 25th minute with a header from Uzbek midfielder Jasurbek Yakhshiboev.

He nearly added another goal before halftime, which would have given the team a stranglehold on the game. Instead, Real Madrid equalized on a goal from Karim Benzema in the 65th minute.

Benzema buried his penalty kick in the top corner after Vinicius Jr was awarded a penalty following a VAR review. However, it was not to be for Real Madrid conceded yet again in the final minutes of the match.

Here’s the game-winning goal.

The incredible 89th-minute strike from Sebastien Thill gave Sheriff a massive upset win over the 13-time European champions.

Real Madrid dominated the possession and outshot Sheriff 31 (11) – 4 (3), but fell behind where it counted the most.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.