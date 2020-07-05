SI Swimsuit Shares Cool Alex Morgan Video On Her Birthday

One of the greatest soccer players in the world had a birthday earlier this week. United States women’s national team star Alex Morgan turned 31 on July 2.

Happy birthday, Alex!

It’s been a pretty huge year for Morgan so far. The United States women’s national team star gave birth to her first child, Charlie Elena Carrasco. Morgan and her husband, Servando Carrasco, welcomed their first child into the world in May.

“At 11:30 am on May 7 weighing 8 lbs 5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world. She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby,” Morgan tweeted in May.

Morgan, who initially planned on playing in the Olympics this summer, now gets to wait until next year to be back with the U.S. women’s national team.

Due to the pandemic, Morgan probably wasn’t able to do much birthday celebrating this year. But thousands of tributes poured in on social media, including a cool one from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

SI Swimsuit shared a cool video of Morgan dribbling the soccer ball on the beach to get a fun shot for the magazine.

“Happy Birthday to our 2019 cover girl, @AlexMorgan13! Swipe to bring this epic shot to life!” SI Swimsuit wrote on July 2.

That’s a really, really cool shot.

Happy birthday, Alex!