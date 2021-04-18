Soccer Fans React To The New ‘Super League’ News

Bombshell news came out of the world of soccer on Sunday morning, as fifteen of the biggest clubs are reportedly “in talks” to launch a European Super League. According to a report from The Times, six top-flight English teams are among the 11 clubs that have already signed up for the $6 billion project.

The “Super League” is expected to operate similarly to the other elite European leagues, such as England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga. According to ESPN, 20 total teams would be a part of the format, with 15 permanent members and an additional five teams that would be rotated in based on performance. Per the report, the permanent clubs will include six Premier League clubs, three from La Liga, three from Italy’s Serie A, two from Germany’s Bundesliga and one from France’s Ligue 1.

Needless to say, the creation of a Super League would make for a seismic shift in European soccer. As a result, football fans everywhere met the Sunday morning reports with a healthy amount of skepticism.

Take a look at what a few soccer lovers said on social media about the Super League project:

Now British government condemns Super League plans pic.twitter.com/fXQoSfpbVn — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) April 18, 2021

Looking for fans who want a European Super League pic.twitter.com/v4lSQrdnQA — SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 18, 2021

Super League!

I am so disappointed in the clubs that have signed up for this!

Embarrassing!!

In a middle of a pandemic, when clubs go bankrupt…the big ones go solo….lack of respect to all football- fans around the world — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) April 18, 2021

Gary Neville on the European Super League: "In the wake of Covid, it's an absolute scandal. #mufc and the rest of the big six clubs who have signed up for it should be ashamed of themselves." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 18, 2021

If you agree with the European Super League then you’re not a football fan. This idea ruins everything about it and all this concept is greed from club owners and it’s sad to see this. — Samue (@SamueILFC) April 18, 2021

I don't think any fan wants this European Super League. — SARA (@sarajbz) April 18, 2021

Fans aren’t the only ones that weren’t thrilled to hear about the potential Super League. The Union of European Football Associations, more commonly known as UEFA, released a statement claiming that actions would be taken to prevent the creation of the league.

“If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever,” the statement read.

“We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way.”

The Premier League followed suit, going as far as to condemn the Super League project.

“The Premier League condemns any proposal that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the domestic and European football pyramid,” a statement from England’s top league said.

If the Super League were to come off, reports indicate that the inaugural season would take place in 2023-2024.