Man Snuck Into Stadium, Ran On Field At Spanish Soccer Match Without Fans

Spain was hit pretty hard by the pandemic a few months ago. La Liga, the country’s top soccer league, is back in action without fans in the stand… well, at least most fans.

Barcelona and Mallorca played a match this afternoon. For the most part, things went about as expected. Barcelona won 4-0, with superstar Lionel Messi chipping in the final goal in extra time.

As is the case for sports in most countries, fans were not permitted to attend. Somehow, one man in a Messi kit made his way into Son Moix Stadium, the home of RCD Mallorca. Rather than trying to sneakily be the only fan to take in the game in person, he made his way down to the pitch.

This happens in soccer matches fairly frequently, but you wouldn’t think that it could during a game with empty stands. And yet, this one fan found a way and delayed the game. from beIN Sports:

How did a fan get on the pitch when there is no fans allowed in the stadium!?!?!? 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/XJwNphshtV — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 13, 2020

Outside of the interruption, it was business as usual for Barca. Arturo Vidal opened scoring in the second minute, with Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba, and Messi adding on throughout the game.

The European powerhouse extends its lead in La Liga with the win, pushing them to 61 points, five clear of rival Real Madrid. With 67 goals on the season, they’ve been the highest-scoring team in Spain by a significant margin. Mallorca remains one of the worst clubs in the league, and is down in 18th place with just 25 points.

It’s good to see the sports world returning to some semblance of normalcy, even with the distractions that comes along with.

