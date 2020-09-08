Soccer Fans React To Hope Solo’s Hall Of Fame Snub

The votes have been tallied for this year’s National Soccer Hall of Fame class, and former USWNT keeper Hope Solo did not make the cut.

While Solo’s off-field history is spotty–she’s been accused of domestic violence in the past and has quarreled with teammates–her success on the pitch speaks for itself. She’s by far the most decorated keeper in U.S. women’s soccer history.

For that reason, there are plenty of fans and people in soccer media who are not happy with the committee’s voting this year.

Former USMNT captain Carlos Bocanegra is the only inductee, but many feel Solo was snubbed.

The voting for the National Soccer Hall of Fame is clearly broken if Hope Solo (the greatest women's goalkeeper of all time) and Steve Cherundolo can't get enough votes to make it in. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) September 8, 2020

I remain not having a HOF vote, but y'all are WILD for not voting in Hope Solo and I will be struggling to wrap my head around this for the rest of the day. — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) September 8, 2020

I mean, a hearty LOL at Hope Solo not making the HOF. You guys gotta be kidding me. As always, the entire process remains deeply flawed. — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) September 8, 2020

You don’t have to like Hope Solo to know she belonged in the HOF the absolute moment her career ended Put some respect on her career and what she did for this sport — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) September 8, 2020

Hope Solo is a pill but she’s also the GOAT women’s ‘keeper by miles and Hall of Fame voting is still broken. https://t.co/kzRHQVS6KS — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) September 8, 2020

And yes, Hope Solo is a clear, obvious, ludicrous snub. This is her first year on the ballot and I can't think of a more emphatic first-ballot Hall of Famer than her. By my reckoning she's the best WoSo goalkeeper to walk the earth thus far. It should be that simple. — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) September 8, 2020

I've criticized Hope Solo a lot, but the double standard of female players not being recognized for athletic accomplishments because some think it's a justified rebuke given questionable off-field behavior — pfft. It's pitiful. She should be in USA National Soccer Hall of Fame. — Andrea Canales (@soccercanales) September 8, 2020

Hope Solo better be in there next — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) September 8, 2020

We’ve seen this happen in other sports, where a player who should be in the Hall of Fame based on merit gets docked for their behavior or attitude toward the media or something along those lines.

Usually, the player eventually gets his or her flowers and is enshrined. Solo probably will at some point as well.