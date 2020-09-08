The Spun

Soccer Fans React To Hope Solo’s Hall Of Fame Snub

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 16: Hope Solo #1 of the United States in action against Costa Rica during the match at Heinz Field on August 16, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

The votes have been tallied for this year’s National Soccer Hall of Fame class, and former USWNT keeper Hope Solo did not make the cut.

While Solo’s off-field history is spotty–she’s been accused of domestic violence in the past and has quarreled with teammates–her success on the pitch speaks for itself. She’s by far the most decorated keeper in U.S. women’s soccer history.

For that reason, there are plenty of fans and people in soccer media who are not happy with the committee’s voting this year.

Former USMNT captain Carlos Bocanegra is the only inductee, but many feel Solo was snubbed.

We’ve seen this happen in other sports, where a player who should be in the Hall of Fame based on merit gets docked for their behavior or attitude toward the media or something along those lines.

Usually, the player eventually gets his or her flowers and is enshrined. Solo probably will at some point as well.


