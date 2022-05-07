Soccer World Stunned By Manchester United's Performance Today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Manchester United's struggles on the road just won't go away. On Saturday, the club had arguably its worst performance of the season against Brighton.

It wasn't until the second half where the floodgates opened for Brighton. It had a 1-0 lead heading into halftime before rattling off three goals in a 15-minute span.

This performance from Manchester United was so disappointing that its fan base was nearly speechless on social media.

"They should just forfeit the match and spare us the pain," one fan tweeted.

"Forfeiting the game would be less embarrassing," another fan wrote.

Manchester United fans are obviously disappointed in the team's performance this Saturday. Fans of opposing teams in the Premier League, however, don't mind this result.

At this point, Manchester United has to just accept the criticism and move forward.

Manchester United will try to snap its away losing streak on May 22 against Crystal Palace.