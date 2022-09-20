Soccer Legend David Beckham Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Death

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and their son Brooklyn Beckham attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

David Beckham share a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she was laid to rest Monday.

The former soccer icon mourned the Queen's loss in an Instagram post including a picture of Elizabeth's casket from her funeral.

"Our Queen is home.. Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen," Beckham wrote. "This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational & caring leader. People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen.

"Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication. Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure…Long live the King."

Last week, per BBC, Beckham said he waited 12 hours alongside fellow mourners to pay his respects at Westminster Hall. That's despite arriving at 2 a.m.

"We all want to be here together," Beckham said. "We all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our Queen and I think something like this is meant to be shared together."

Queen Elizabeth appointed Beckham an Order of the British Empire in 2003 for his service on the pitch. He described meeting her with his grandparents and wife, Victoria Beckham, as a "special" experience.

Last week, David Beckham wrote that the Queen "inspired us with her leadership" and "served her country with dignity and grace"