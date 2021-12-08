Soccer Legend Pele Has Reportedly Been Hospitalized

Soccer legend Pele, arguably the greatest striker in the history of the sport, is back in the hospital and dealing with a serious medical issue.

According to TMZ Sports, the Brazilian soccer icon is undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer. Per the report, Pele was first diagnosed with cancer during a routine checkup back in September.

Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumor in September and spent nearly a month in the hospital as a result. Chemotherapy was the treated prescribed to keep the cancer from rearing its ugly head.

As of writing, Pele is reportedly in stable condition. He is set to be released from the hospital in the coming days – and is reportedly in positive spirits to boot.

Soccer Legend Pele Hospitalized, Receiving Chemo For Colon Cancerhttps://t.co/gjbs9QHiY7 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 8, 2021

Soccer fans around the world are taking to Twitter to send their best wishes to Pele for a speedy recovery:

Growing up in Brazil, Pele played soccer at a young age and made his debut as a pro when he was just 15. He quickly emerged as one of the nation’s biggest stars and made it onto Brazil’s national team.

In 1958 and 1962, he helped lead Brazil on back-to-back World Cup wins. He led them to a third World Cup title in 1970, becoming the only player in history to win it three times.

Pele finished his international career with 77 goals in 92 caps for Brazil. At the club level, He scored 643 goals in 659 games for Santos, with 66 goals in 107 games for the NASL’s New York Cosmos.

We wish Pele a speedy recovery.