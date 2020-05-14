Soccer Player Allegedly Admits To Killing His 5-Year-Old Son

Earlier this week, a truly disturbing story emerged regarding a Turkish soccer player.

According to multiple reports, Cevher Toktas admitted to killing his five-year-old son. Toktas, 32, allegedly went to police 11 days after the death of his son to admit to killing him.

According to The Sun, Toktas admitted to smothering his son to death while the child was in the hospital for coronavirus. The two reportedly went to the hospital after his son was having trouble breathing and sported a fever.

The boy passed away at the hospital, from what was believed to be coronavirus. Toktas eventually reportedly confessed to the crime in a chilling statement delivered to local media.

Here’s reportedly what he said via The Sun:

“I pressed a pillow on my son who was lying on his back. For 15 minutes, I pressed down on the pillow without lifting it up. My son was struggling during that time. After he stopped moving, I lifted the pillow. Then I yelled for doctors to help to draw any suspicions away from me.”

When asked for a motive, the soccer player allegedly stated that he “never” loved his son.

Toktas went on to state that he doesn’t have “mental issues.”

Authorities reportedly exhumed the child’s body for an autopsy. Toktas was taken into custody and will reportedly be tried for murder and faces life in jail.