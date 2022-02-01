Soccer Star Announces His Wife Was Killed At Concert

Tragedy struck this past weekend, as Paraguayan soccer star Ivan Torres lost his wife, Cristina Vita Aranda. She passed away after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The current belief is that Aranda was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight at the Jose Asuncion Flores Amphitheatre. The shooting is still under investigation.

Aranda’s death was ultimately confirmed by Itaugua Nacional Hospital director Yolanda Gonzalez.

“She was intubated when she arrived and attempts were made to resuscitate her for at least 25 minutes after she went into cardiac arrest,” Gonzalez said, via The Sun. “She died after the lengthy attempts to save her life.”

Soccer star Ivan Torres says his 29-year-old wife was shot and killed at a concert. https://t.co/n5CsdzhjZj — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 1, 2022

Torres posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram about Aranda.

“This is how I will remember you my love, with that beautiful smile and that big heart,” Torres wrote. “I promise that I will miss you very much, nothing will be the same without you, just to thank you for these 11 years by my side, for teaching me to recognize my mistakes, to forgive, to believe, to be better, to love unconditionally, that Despite the difficulties we had to be prepared for the next opportunity, you told me that you wanted to reach the heart of each woman and impact them.”

Aranda is survived by Torres and their three children.

Our thoughts are with the Torres and Aranda families at this time.