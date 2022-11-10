Soccer World Is Not Happy With US World Cup Roster

DENVER, CO - JUNE 03: United States midfielder Weston McKennie (8) and United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) look on after the game action during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal match between the United States and Honduras on June 03, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The United States men's national team revealed its roster for the 2022 World Cup this Wednesday. Unsurprisingly, some fans complained about certain omissions.

For starters, fans are confused as to why Zack Steffen was snubbed from the roster. He was considered Gregg Berhalter's No. 1 goalkeeper for a while.

Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson and Matt Turner are the three goalkeepers listed on the USMNT's roster for Qatar.

The second issue fans have is that Ricardo Pepi was left off the team. The 19-year-old striker is expected to become a future star.

Malik Tillman is another youngster who'll have to wait his turn.

Pepi and Tillman will have to wait until 2026 to represent the United States in the World Cup. Judging by the reactions on Twitter, fans wanted to see them in action as early as this year.

"No Pepi, ridiculous," one fan said. "No Tillman also wrong call, but less bad."

"Bringing Jordan Morris and leaving Ricardo Pepi is wild to me," another fan wrote.

"Long, Roldan, and Morris we're finished," a third fan tweeted.

The United States will face Wales on Nov. 1. That match is currently scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

If the USMNT struggles in Group B, there will be plenty of animated discussions about the roster construction.