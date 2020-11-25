Soccer World Pays Tribute To The Late Diego Maradona

The soccer world is in mourning today following the passing of one of the game’s all-time greats, Argentine super-striker Diego Maradona.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all-time, Maradona was a superstar for both club and country. He led Argentina to its second World Cup title in 1986 with his assist to Jorge Burruchaga in the 86th minute for the game-winning goal against West Germany in the World Cup Final.

At the club level, Maradona was a star for the likes of Barcelona and Napoli. In his club career, Maradona scored 312 goals in 588 matches.

Soccer superstars and clubs from around the world have come out to pay tribute to the late-great Maradona. Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Neymar, Gary Lineker, Napoli and Everton FC were among the first to express their condolences.

Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqr — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 25, 2020

Per Sempre 💙

Ciao Diego pic.twitter.com/LzppqlBqLV — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

One of the very best to grace our game. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/aucbDkZbML — Everton (@Everton) November 25, 2020

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

In his post-playing career, Maradona managed a number of clubs, including his beloved Argentina from 2008 to 2010.

Sadly, Maradona struggled with drug and alcohol addiction during and after his playing career. Those issues, compounded with weight problems, led to a number of health problems over the past few years. He underwent multiple surgeries over the past 15 years, including a subdural hematoma that required brain surgery earlier this month.

But Maradona’s legacy as one of the all-time greats in soccer is secure.

Whether it’s “The Hand of God” goal against England, his FIFA Player of the Century award, or his FIFA World Cup All-Time team selection, Diego Maradona will be remembered as one of the true legends of sports.