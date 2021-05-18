Soccer World Reacts To Big Karim Benzema News

The French National Team will get a massive boost ahead of this summer’s delayed Euro 2020 tournament. After more than five years apart from the team, Karim Benzema will make his return to the squad.

After reports on Monday evening, including from ESPN, indicated that the Real Madrid striker would get the call up to the national roster, France’s manager, Didier Deschamps, confirmed the decision on Tuesday. Benzema promptly followed up the announcement with a post on Instagram, expressing excitement for his return.

Prior to the news, it remained unclear if Benzema would ever get to don a France jersey again. A fall out between him and Deschamps over Benzema’s alleged involvement in the Mathieu Valbuena sex tape scandal led to the 33-year-old striker being left off the 2016 Euro team. Benzema went as far as to claim that the French National Team manager “bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France” when leaving him off the squad.

However, Benzema expressed interest in mending the fractured relationship and will now get to make his first national team appearance in over five years, despite being expected to stand trial for the alleged blackmail later this year.

Overall, the soccer world was pleased to see that one of the best strikers in the world would be back in action on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

🇫🇷 Karim Benzema will be back in France colours for #EURO2020 👕 81 caps

⚽️ 27 goals pic.twitter.com/e2AHWKogjT — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) May 18, 2021

Karim Benzema instantly made the EURO 2020 so much more exciting by just being in the squad list

My goat pic.twitter.com/GO1ua4DPwS — َ (@VikingosEdition) May 18, 2021

Again, genuinely happy for @Benzema. He got to show that he became such a great leader, player and the ultimate pro after Ronaldo's departure that it's IMPOSSIBLE not to feel excited about him getting his chance. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) May 18, 2021

Benzema is a crucial addition for France and has still proven to be one of the sharpest players in La Liga this year. He’ll have a chance to win the league with Real Madrid later this week and has 22 goals and eight assists in 33 league matches.

With the French National team, Benzema will be one-third of a potent attack. Veteran Antoine Griezmann and 22-year-old Kylian Mbappe will comprise the other two-thirds of the forward group for a France team now firmly among the favorites to win the Euro 2020 tournament.