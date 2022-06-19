Soccer World Reacts To Alex Morgan Making History Today

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of USA looks on during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan is having quite a 2022.

The San Diego Wave star made history on Sunday afternoon, scoring her 10th goal of the 2022 season.

It was a record-setting goal for the United States women's national team star.

Morgan has been on fire this season. She's been an absolute force in the NWSL.

Morgan could end up making history for the NWSL, too. No player has ever scored 20 goals in a season before.

However, Morgan is up to 10 goals less than halfway through the season.

It's been a treat to watch Alex Morgan this season, that is for sure.