Soccer World Reacts To Brazil's Stunning Loss To Croatia

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: Neymar of Brazil is seen during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Lars Baron/Getty Images

In a stunning turn of events, Brazil has been knocked out of the 2022 World Cup. Tite's squad fell short to Croatia in a penalty shootout.

Brazil took a 1-0 lead in extra time due to a sensational goal from Neymar. However, that lead wouldn't last very long.

In the 116th minute, Bruno Petkovic scored the equalizer for Croatia. That goal forced a penalty shootout between the two countries.

For the second match in a row, Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was dominant in crunch time. His save to start the penalty shootout really set the tone.

Brazil's chances of advancing to the semifinals were officially crushed when Marquinhos' penalty kick deflected off the post.

The sports world had a lot to say about Croatia's win over Brazil.

"What a game," Hawks guard Trae Young tweeted. "Croatia vs Brazil! Damn."

"This. World. Cup. Is. Incredible! Huge respect to Croatia on a complete team performance," USWNT legend Carli Lloyd said.

"Brazil went full Josh McDaniels with a lead," Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire said. "That's the tweet."

"Neymar not getting to take a penalty bringing back memories of Ronaldo in 2012 against Spain," Jeff Borzello tweeted. "Brutal."

There's no sugarcoating this loss. This is a devastating finish to the 2022 World Cup for Brazil.

Croatia, meanwhile, will face either Argentina or the Netherlands in the semifinals.