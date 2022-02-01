Soccer World Reacts To Christian Eriksen News

This past summer the soccer world was frightened beyond belief when Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the middle of the field during Euro 2020. After months of recovering from his cardiac arrest, he’s close to returning to the field.

On Monday, Eriksen officially signed with the Premier League club Brentford FC. The move comes six weeks after his prior club, Inter Milan, terminated his contract.

Eriksen played in 60 games and scored eight goals in 1.5 seasons with Inter Milan. Prior to joining Inter, he played 305 games for Tottenham Hotspur and 162 games for Ajax before that.

With his move to the Premier League, Eriksen is now closer than ever to returning to the pitch for the first time since that fateful incident at Euro 2020.

Soccer fans around the world couldn’t be happier for Eriksen. Premier League fans are especially happy to see him back:

It's good to see you back in the Premier League, @ChrisEriksen8 💙 pic.twitter.com/HVZEYqa0ZZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

Christian Eriksen is back in the Premier League with Brentford. Congratulations to him. pic.twitter.com/MpcUEmgnAS — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 31, 2022

Best photo of deadline day, welcome back to football Christian Eriksen 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/iQ7f9Nx9zR — Gary Muir (@GaryMuir20) January 31, 2022

The 29-year-old Christian Eriksen ranks among the best No. 10s in the world. His rapid rise to global superstardom has allowed his native Denmark to compete at the highest level they’ve enjoyed in decades.

Even without Eriksen on their team, Denmark were famously able to reach the semifinals at Euro 2020, only to lose to England in added extra time.

Of all the teams that will be delighted to see him back, The Red and Whites will rank among the top.

Welcome back to the Premier League, Christian Eriksen. We hope to see you on the pitch again soon.