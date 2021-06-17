Soccer World Reacts To Denmark’s Awesome Goal Today

Denmark returned to the pitch this Thursday afternoon for its second match in the group stage. Of course, the team is without star midfielder Christian Eriksen since he’s still recovering in the hospital.

Despite not having Eriksen on the field with them, Denmark came out and attacked Belgium with purpose, scoring a goal in the second minute of play.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg managed to hold off a challenge and fire over a pass to Yussuf Poulsen, who had no trouble getting the ball past Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The crowd at Parken Stadium erupted once they saw Poulsen’s shot go through the back of the net.

Here’s the opening goal from Denmark this afternoon:

A special moment for Denmark as they take an early lead vs. Belgium 🇩🇰❤️ pic.twitter.com/XPjpBofOBJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 17, 2021

Moments like this make the European Football Championship so special.

Denmark’s players have been through so much over the past few days, but they’ve somehow found the mental and physical strength to get an early goal against the top-ranked team in the world.

The whole of football celebrated that Denmark goal after what they've been through ❤️ 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/H2mV6Tw1uY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 17, 2021

That wasn’t the only touching moment from the first half between Belgium and Denmark.

During the 10th minute of the match, both sides stopped play so everyone at Parken Stadium can show their appreciation for Eriksen. It was truly a beautiful scene.

The giant jersey for Denmark was dedicated to Christian Eriksen ❤️pic.twitter.com/YhpMqWD3kk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 17, 2021

"All of Denmark is with you, Christian" The ball is put out after 10 minutes so players and fans can send their support to Christian Eriksen 🇩🇰♥#EURO2020 | #DEN #BEL pic.twitter.com/T9AcgczBVN — Goal (@goal) June 17, 2021

