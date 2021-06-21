The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Soccer World Reacts To Denmark’s Incredible Performance

Denmark national team

Denmark have been the story of Euro 2020 ever since star midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed in Matchday 1 against Finland. But after losing to Finland and Belgium, the Danes are putting on a masterclass against Russia today.

The game was played in Denmark’s capital city of Copenhagen in the team’s longtime stadium, Parken Stadium. They needed a win to have a hope of staying alive – and some help from Belgium against Finland.

Mikkel Damsgaard, a 20-year-old striker,  got Denmark off to a great start in the first half, scoring a worldie of a goal to take a 1-0 lead. Things were looking up in the second half as striker Yussuf Poulsen scored a second to give them a 2-0 lead.

But when Russia scored on a penalty kick and a Belgium goal was ruled offsides to preserve a 0-0 tie, Danish fans got understandably nervous. Thankfully, two sensational goals from Denmark’s Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle secured a 4-1 Denmark victory.

Several countries over, two goals from Belgium delivered a second-place finish to the Danes, ensuring their first trip to the Euro knockout round since 2004.

And just about everyone loved to see it:

With their win and second-place finish in Group B, Denmark are set to play Wales in the Round of 16.

Whether or not they make a deep run in the tournament, the Danes have quickly become an international fan favorite.

Christian Eriksen would be proud.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.