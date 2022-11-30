Soccer World Reacts To Denmark's Shocking World Cup Performance

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 26: Christian Eriksen of Denmark looks on during the International Friendly match between Netherlands and Denmark at Johan Cruijff Arena on March 26, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Denmark was considered a dark horse contender heading into the 2022 World Cup. And yet, the Danish Dynamite didn't even make it to the knockout stage.

On Wednesday, Denmark lost to Australia in its final match of the group stage. That loss officially ended the national team's dreams of winning the World Cup in Qatar.

With the 1-0 loss to Australia, Denmark will leave Qatar with just one point.

The soccer world is understandably shocked that Denmark finished at the bottom of Group D.

"Disappointing is a massive understatement," one person tweeted. "This is not the same Denmark we have been watching for the last 3 years. Such a shame. Gutting."

"Had high hopes from them after the kind of Euros they had last year, but they have been disappointing. 1 point from 3 games. 1 goal scored," a fan said.

Another fan commented, "Embarrassing effort."

Coming into the tournament, analysts raved about Denmark's solid defense and ability to capitalize on set pieces.

Unfortunately for Denmark, it'll have to wait a few years to avenge this disappointing result.