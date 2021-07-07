The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To England Advancing To Final

England celebrates a win over Denmark.LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Kieran Trippier and Phil Foden of England celebrate following their team's victory in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium on July 07, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Andy Rain - Pool/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the world watched as England and Denmark squared off for a spot in the final of Euro 2020 against Italy.

Denmark seemed like the team of destiny after an incredible comeback in group stage. After star striker Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest on the field, the Danish team fought back valiantly, escaping the group.

The team made an incredible run to the semi-finals and took an early lead over England in the first half. Just a few minutes later, though, England equalized and the teams entered halftime with a 1-1 score.

After both teams failed to score in the second half, England struck first in extra time and held on to win the game by a final score of 2-1.

Following the win, England – including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – rejoiced.

After the win, the players – and seemingly the entire stadium – erupted in song.

Check it out.

The goal in extra time will live on as a somewhat controversial decision from the referee. Raheem Sterling raced into the box and drew a penalty as he attempted to evade Danish defenders.

Harry Kane stepped up for the penalty kick, which was initially blocked. However, Kane found the rebound and put it home for the win.

Now England will face off against Italy to determine the winner of Euro 2020. The final kicks off on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.


