Soccer World Reacts To England Advancing To Final

On Wednesday afternoon, the world watched as England and Denmark squared off for a spot in the final of Euro 2020 against Italy.

Denmark seemed like the team of destiny after an incredible comeback in group stage. After star striker Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest on the field, the Danish team fought back valiantly, escaping the group.

The team made an incredible run to the semi-finals and took an early lead over England in the first half. Just a few minutes later, though, England equalized and the teams entered halftime with a 1-1 score.

After both teams failed to score in the second half, England struck first in extra time and held on to win the game by a final score of 2-1.

Following the win, England – including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – rejoiced.

What a game, what a result! A huge team effort @England. The whole country will be behind you on Sunday #ItsComingHome — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 7, 2021

Everyone in England currentlypic.twitter.com/h68XtOpdYg — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) July 7, 2021

After the win, the players – and seemingly the entire stadium – erupted in song.

Check it out.

Entire England squad sing along to Sweet Caroline pic.twitter.com/SVPvb3q3P9 — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) July 7, 2021

The goal in extra time will live on as a somewhat controversial decision from the referee. Raheem Sterling raced into the box and drew a penalty as he attempted to evade Danish defenders.

Harry Kane stepped up for the penalty kick, which was initially blocked. However, Kane found the rebound and put it home for the win.

Now England will face off against Italy to determine the winner of Euro 2020. The final kicks off on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.