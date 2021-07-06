Soccer World Reacts To Italy’s Win On Tuesday

Italy is one win away from its first European championship in over 50 years after a tense win over Spain on penalties this afternoon.

Gli Azzurri jumped out in front 1-0 on a goal by Federico Chiesa in the 60th minute. However, Spain’s Alvaro Morata provided the equalizer 20 minutes later.

Extra time could not decide a winner, so the game progressed to a shootout. Italy won 4-2, thanks to clutch goalkeeping by Gianluigi Donnarumma and class penalty-taking.

Jorginho provided the final nail in the coffin with a touch of flair, sending Italy to the Euro final for the second time in the last three tournaments.

With the victory, Italy moves on to face the winner of England-Denmark in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

🔎 | FOCUS Leonardo Bonucci was the rock at the heart of Italy's defence tonight: 👌 75 touches

🧲 6 interceptions

🚀 4 clearances

⛔️ 2 blocked shots (most)

🧹 1 clearance off the line

🚷 0 times dribbled past

🔫 1 pen. shootout goal

📈 7.6 SofaScore rating#EURO2020 #ITAESP pic.twitter.com/8zqSaC0TXv — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) July 6, 2021

Italy is 1-2 in Euro finals all-time, winning it all against Serbia in 1968 and coming short against France in 2000 and Spain in 2012.

As for England, they’ve never advanced to the championship, while Denmark is 1-0 all-time, having beaten Germany in 1992.