Soccer World Reacts To Italy’s Win On Tuesday

Italy's Jorginho celebrates a semifinal win at Euro 2020.LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Jorginho of Italy celebrates scoring their sides winning penalty in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium on July 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham - Pool/Getty Images)

Italy is one win away from its first European championship in over 50 years after a tense win over Spain on penalties this afternoon.

Gli Azzurri jumped out in front 1-0 on a goal by Federico Chiesa in the 60th minute. However, Spain’s Alvaro Morata provided the equalizer 20 minutes later.

Extra time could not decide a winner, so the game progressed to a shootout. Italy won 4-2, thanks to clutch goalkeeping by Gianluigi Donnarumma and class penalty-taking.

Jorginho provided the final nail in the coffin with a touch of flair, sending Italy to the Euro final for the second time in the last three tournaments.

With the victory, Italy moves on to face the winner of England-Denmark in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Italy is 1-2 in Euro finals all-time, winning it all against Serbia in 1968 and coming short against France in 2000 and Spain in 2012.

As for England, they’ve never advanced to the championship, while Denmark is 1-0 all-time, having beaten Germany in 1992.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.