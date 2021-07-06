Soccer World Reacts To Italy’s Win On Tuesday

Italy is one win away from its first European championship in over 50 years after a tense win over Spain on penalties this afternoon.
Gli Azzurri jumped out in front 1-0 on a goal by Federico Chiesa in the 60th minute. However, Spain’s Alvaro Morata provided the equalizer 20 minutes later.
Extra time could not decide a winner, so the game progressed to a shootout. Italy won 4-2, thanks to clutch goalkeeping by Gianluigi Donnarumma and class penalty-taking.
Jorginho provided the final nail in the coffin with a touch of flair, sending Italy to the Euro final for the second time in the last three tournaments.
The amount of 🥚🥚 Jorginho had scoring the final penalty to send Italy to the #EURO2020 final: priceless. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/PtuWQgghps
— Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) July 6, 2021
With the victory, Italy moves on to face the winner of England-Denmark in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.
London, we're staying 💪💙#VivoAzzurro #EURO2020 #ITA #ITAESP pic.twitter.com/O2HxzzLPxY
— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@azzurri) July 6, 2021
Nov. 13, 2017: Italy lose 0-1 on aggregate to Sweden and fail to qualify for the 2018 World Cup 😬
July 6, 2021: Beat Spain in penalties to make EURO 2020 final 🇮🇹
What a turnaround 🤌 pic.twitter.com/LX16mS9S6I
— International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) July 6, 2021
THIRTY-THREE MATCHES WITHOUT DEFEAT.
Italy are through to their 10th major final and their fourth at a European Championship… 🇮🇹#ITAESP #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/tSzmYBiAcI
— Don Robbie (@ItsDonRobbie) July 6, 2021
🔎 | FOCUS
Leonardo Bonucci was the rock at the heart of Italy's defence tonight:
👌 75 touches
🧲 6 interceptions
🚀 4 clearances
⛔️ 2 blocked shots (most)
🧹 1 clearance off the line
🚷 0 times dribbled past
🔫 1 pen. shootout goal
📈 7.6 SofaScore rating#EURO2020 #ITAESP pic.twitter.com/8zqSaC0TXv
— SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) July 6, 2021
Italy have done it and they've done it for Spinazzola 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/5emnX9oJvw
— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) July 6, 2021
The tactical battle… the goals…
A match you didn't want to end and, as a neutral, which you didn't want either to lose… https://t.co/e8JmpGr5U0
— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 6, 2021
Italy is 1-2 in Euro finals all-time, winning it all against Serbia in 1968 and coming short against France in 2000 and Spain in 2012.
As for England, they’ve never advanced to the championship, while Denmark is 1-0 all-time, having beaten Germany in 1992.