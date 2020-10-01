The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Landon Donovan Pulling Team Off The Field

Landon Donovan celebrating a goal.LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Landon Donovan #10 of the Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates after scoring his second goal of the match, in the second half against Real Salt Lake in Leg 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals at StubHub Center on November 9, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. The Galaxy won 5-0 to advance to the conference finals. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

San Diego Loyal SC head coach and USMNT legend Landon Donovan has garnered significant attention for pulling his team from a game against Phoenix Rising when one of the opposing players reportedly made a homophobic slur directed at one of his players.

Donovan and the Loyal were winning the game 3-1 at the time he pulled his players. As a result, the crucial game was ultimately abandoned.

The alleged slur was reportedly directed at Loyal midfielder Collin Martin. He came out while he was a member of MLS’ Minnesota United in 2018.

Since making their stand last night, the soccer world and LGBTQ+ community alike have collectively taken to social media to show support for Donovan’s decision.

Jason Collins, the first active NBA player to come out, took to Twitter in support Donovan and the San Diego Loyal:

The decision has also garnered support from around the world:

This isn’t the first time that Landon Donovan and the Loyal have been faced with on-field controversies though. As Grant Wahl pointed out, the action comes just a week after another of their players was the target of a racial slur.

The USL Championship has pledged to investigate this matter further. We all hope that if they confirm what’s been reported that there will be stiff penalties for whoever said that.

Well done Landon Donovan, and well done to San Diego Loyal SC.


