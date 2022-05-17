Lionel Messi To Play In United States: Soccer World Reacts

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Lionel Messi of Argentia walks from the ground at half time during the Brasil Global Tour match between Brazil and Argentina at Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 9, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images for ICC)

Lionel Messi is reportedly taking his talents to South Beach. According to multiple reports, the Argentina legend will join MLS club Inter Miami in 2023.

Messi has also reportedly agreed to acquire 35 percent of Inter Miami. That stake has an estimated worth of over $200 million.

Inter Miami was founded in 2018 and is currently owned by former soccer star David Beckham. On Monday, Beckham posted a photo on Instagram of him shaking hands with Messi.

Even though Messi is now 34 years old, he remains one of the best players in the world.

Unsurprisingly, soccer fans are excited about the prospect of Messi competing in the MLS.

"I can start watching MLS now," one fan said.

"The Beckham effect all over again," another fan tweeted. "Dare I say Messi would end up being more popular with fans over here. This is awesome if true."

Messi is set to join Inter Miami once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires.

At this point in his career, Messi has already accomplished so much. Increasing soccer's popularity in the United States would certainly be an achievement worth highlighting on his résumé.