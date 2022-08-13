Soccer World Reacts To Manchester United's Brutal Performance Today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Manchester United has officially hit rock bottom. On Saturday afternoon, Erik ten Hag's club gave up four goals to Brentford in the first half.

Brentford kicked things off with a goal from Josh Dasilva in the 10th minute. Eight minutes later, Mathias Jensen scored to give his squad a 2-0 lead over Manchester United.

Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo rubbed salt in Manchester United's wounds by each scoring a goal before halftime.

Unsurprisingly, the soccer world is stunned by Manchester United's performance this Saturday.

"This is extraordinary. @ManUtd 4 down in 35 minutes. Not sure this kit will see the light of day ever again," Gary Lineker tweeted.

"Yes, the ref should blow his whistle for full time as there is a major assault happening on the pitch for Brentford Vs Manchester United," one fan said.

"If you hate Manchester United, life is too good right now," another fan wrote.

This nightmare start to the 2022-23 Premier League season just keeps getting worse.

Manchester United entered this Saturday at the bottom of the standings with a -5 goal differential. That'll only get worse after today's performance.