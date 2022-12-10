Soccer World Reacts To Missed Penalty Kick That Would Have Tied Game

Harry Kane scored the equalizer for England in the 54th minute against France, blasting a penalty kick past fellow Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris. Those two would meet again later in the second half in the exact same situation.

With England trailing 2-1 to France, Kane had another chance to tie the game for his country. This time around, he completely missed the target.

Kane's shot blew past the crossbar and flew into the stands.

Here's the missed penalty from Kane:

Unsurprisingly, soccer fans had a lot to say about this squandered opportunity.

"This will likely be the difference. Biggest miss of his life. Drama, drama, drama," Paul Rieckhoff said.

"Kane already auditioning for his NFL kicker tryout," one person tweeted.

"There is an unconscious fan with a concussion wherever in the stands the ball lands there," another person commented.

France escaped this quarterfinal matchup with a 2-1 victory to punch its ticket to the semifinals. Next up for the defending World Cup champions is a date with Morocco.

Kane will most likely have nightmares about this penalty kick for a long time.