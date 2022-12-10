Soccer World Reacts To Morocco's Upset Victory Over Portugal

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Youssef En Nesyri of Morocco celebrates 1-0 with Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, Selim Amallah of Morocco, Jawad El Yamiq of Morocco during the World Cup match between Morocco v Portugal at the Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha Qatar (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Morocco's improbable run in the 2022 World Cup will last for at least one more match.

On Saturday, Morocco knocked off Portugal in the quarterfinals. All it needed was a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri in the 42nd minute.

For most of the second half, Morocco's defense stifled Portugal's attack. And any time it seemed like Portugal was on the cusp of making things interesting, Bono shut things down.

A red card was handed to Walid Cheddira in stoppage time, making things very interesting. But the 10 remaining Morocco players on the pitch did their job to seal the victory.

As you'd expect, the soccer world was thrilled for Morocco.

"Holy crap what a moment," Tom Gelehrter said.

"This Bono world tour is amazing," Matt Zemek tweeted.

"What a performance by Morocco," Bill Voth wrote. "Huge win on multiple levels for the global growth of the game. Ronaldo out."

With the win this Saturday, Morocco became the first country from Africa to reach the semifinals of a World Cup.

Morocco will face either England or France in the semifinals. Walid Regragui's squad will be underdogs in that match.