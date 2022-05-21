Soccer World Reacts To Saturday's Kylian Mbappe News

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Metz at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on May 21, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images) ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain is no longer uncertain. On Saturday, it was officially announced that he signed a three-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 club.

This news was revealed just before Paris Saint-Germain's match against FC Metz.

“I’m very happy to continue the adventure, to stay here in France and Paris, my city, in front of you all,” Mbappe, via a translator. “I hope to continue to do what I love the most, which is to play fútbol. Thank you to everyone.”

There was plenty of chatter about Mbappe taking his talents to Real Madrid, but instead he'll stay in Paris through 2025.

Obviously, Paris Saint-Germain fans are thrilled Mbappe is staying. Soccer fans everywhere else, meanwhile, are glad this transfer saga is over.

"Finally it's over," one fan tweeted. "Everyone can move on."

"So refreshing man, really happy about this," another fan wrote. "Hope he wins the Champions League with them one day."

Of course, there are people who wanted Mbappe to leave for Real Madrid.

"Mbappe ain't serious about being a great," Mark Goldbridge tweeted. "Ronaldo went from Lisbon to United to Madrid on a mission to secure greatness. Mbappe hiding in the French league playing easy games for money."

Mbappe certainly didn't disappoint in his first game under his new contract. He had a hat trick this Saturday against FC Metz.

If this game is any indication of what's to come, the future for Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain will be very bright.