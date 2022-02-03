Soccer World Reacts To Surprising Alex Morgan News

The U.S. women’s national team will look a bit different for this month’s SheBelieves Cup. Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and several other veterans were left off the roster in favor of up-and-comers.

The official roster for the SheBelieves Cup was announced on Thursday. When discussing the squad’s outlook, Vlatko Andonovski made some controversial comments about Morgan, Rapinoe and the rest of the veterans’ futures with the U.S. women’s national team.

“It doesn’t mean that all these players that have done well in the past are just going to come back here in the next camp because they’ve done well a year ago or two years ago,” Andonovski said, via ESPN. “There’s a reason why we’re not calling Mia Hamm or Julie Foudy in camp, right? So the same goes here: they need to perform, they need to play in their markets, they need to play well in their markets, and show that they can still contribute and be valuable for the national team.”

Those remarks from Andonovski aren’t sitting well with most soccer fans. They find them very disrespectful to say the least.

“Reminder that the dominance of the USWNT was built on the backs of the veteran players that Vlatko is just dismissing currently – his verbiage about them is just disrespectful. Of Press, Morgan, Heath, Rapinoe, and Vlatko – the one that needs to earn their place is Vlatko,” one fan said.

“This is a messed up, disrespectful answer. Rapinoe, Press and Alex have won more than he’s won in his whole career. He’s basically blaming the vets for the team’s performance at the Olympics when he was clearly outcoached,” another fan said.

“The disrespect is astronomical,” a third fan said. “He could’ve framed his answers better, literally what is wrong with this man, comparing RETIRED players to the vets?”

Hopefully, this isn’t the end of the Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press era. They’ve given so much to the U.S. women’s national team over the past few years.

That being said, it’ll interesting to see what young stars like Sophia Smith and Ashley Sanchez are made of.