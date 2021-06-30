There aren’t any Euro games today, but this Wednesday has still been an eventful one for the soccer world. Lionel Messi’s $674 million contract with Barcelona is due to expire, but an even more interesting tidbit about Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo is also making waves.

Soccer insider Fabrizio Romano reported this morning that Ronaldo is not negotiating a new contract with Juventus. Per the report, Ronaldo and his agent may soon inform the Italian club whether he’s leaving them this summer or not.

Ronaldo is still under contract with Juventus through to June 2022. But if he’s determined not to play this year, it won’t be too hard to move him.

Fans of teams all over the world have already started begging Ronaldo to join them. It’s quite a sight to see:

#Spurs you know you want to do it https://t.co/DwEK0Z2jZT — Colin Darling (@colindarling) June 30, 2021

One last season with Allegri or PSG🕯️ https://t.co/xV6njEbPaI — £€$ (@_Les_G) June 30, 2021

Come to Arsenal Ronaldo Bhai. Shirt sales itself will sort out our 10 years transfer budget and you know we need that. Aaa jaaaaaooo @Cristiano bhai. https://t.co/2oHDOgZGJj — Nisar Sayed (@Gooner_S) June 30, 2021

Should join Chelsea. — Chris. 🏆 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇱 (@EmenaIo) June 30, 2021

Any chance of CR7 to United? — ‏ً (@UtdHenry) June 30, 2021

This past season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 36 goals in 44 games across all competitions for Juventus. At the national level with Portugal, he currently leads Euro 2020 in goals scored with five – but his team was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Belgium.

Even at age 36, it’s clear that Ronaldo still has plenty left in the tank. There’s almost no team in the world that wouldn’t want to have him on their team – even if they feel he doesn’t have as much left.

The World Cup is only one year away and we know that Ronaldo is going to want one more crack at the world title before his storied career ends.

But will he still be a member of Juventus when the World Cup in Qatar opens?