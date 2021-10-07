The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Soccer World Reacts To The Newcastle United News

SOCCER: JUL 21 Newcastle United at Portland Timbers 2July 21st, 2015: Numerous fans of Newcastle United came to Providence Park to show their support during the match between Newcastle United and the Portland Timbers 2 at Providence Park in Portland, OR (Photo by Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s been nearly a century since the Premier League club Newcastle United won a league title. But after decades of middling soccer, the club got a massive boost to its fortunes – literally and figuratively – from their new owners today.

On Thursday, Newcastle United was officially purchased by the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), a consortium of businessmen including Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammad bin Salman. According to the Telegraph, the PIF paid 305 million pounds (~$415.4 million) to acquire the club.

Newcastle’s now-former owner Mike Ashley had been trying to sell the club for years. Meanwhile, the club has been relegated twice since 2009 and has not finished in the top 10 in the Premier League more than two straight years in over 15 years.

So when Newcastle United fans finally learned that they’d be getting new owners – obscenely wealthy ones at that – their excitement was off the charts. There was actual partying in the streets by Newcastle fans a short while ago:

The PIF have over $500 billion in combined assets. They will surely put at least some of it towards bringing the club out of the doldrums.

One graphic shows just how huge of a wealth disparity there is between Newcastle United and the rest of the Premier League:

Newcastle United were founded in 1892 and won four First Division titles between 1905 and 1927. They’ve finished second in the Premier League twice and have won the FA Cup six times.

It’s the start of a new era at St James’ Park at Newcastle upon Tyne. The only question now is how quickly they’ll be able to regain the glory they’ve chased for decades.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.