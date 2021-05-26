Soccer World Reacts To The Zinedine Zidane News

Days after losing the La Liga title to rival Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has resigned.

The 2020-21 season was a rough one for the club as they failed to win a single trophy for the first time in a decade. They were eliminated in the semi-finals of both the Champions League and the Supercopa de Espana, lost in the round of 32 of the Copa del Ray, and finished second in La Liga this past weekend.

All of that combined with their Champions League quarter-finals elimination in 2020 caused pressure to mount on the Real Madrid manager.

Zidane’s resignation ends a two-and-a-half year second spell with the team. Soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Zidane will make his resignation official in the coming hours. But the deal is done.

Zinedine Zidane has communicated tonigjt to people who work around him and players that he’s 100% leaving Real Madrid. Confirmed. 🚨⚪️ Zidane will speak with Florentino Perez and announce his decision officially in the next hours but he’s leaving. It’s over. ⏳ #Real #Zidane https://t.co/5mgJPfIOyD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

As disappointing as the 2020-21 campaign was for Los Blancos, many Real Madrid fans are sad to see him go. Some have pointed out that he never lost a road game to arch-rivals Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

0 losses at Camp Nou and 0 losses at Wanda Metropolitano. Zinedine Zidane. pic.twitter.com/DWx2PdBIx8 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 26, 2021

“Zinedine Zidane will forever be Real Madrid’s greatest manager,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “The legendary three-peat, the two La Liga’s and every iconic moment from the last 5 years will never be forgotten by Madridistas. Thank you for making us proud Zizou. Thank you for everything.”

“Goodbye Zinedine Zidane, you served well,” wrote another.

Zidane’s first spell with Real Madrid started after taking over in the middle of the 2015-16 season. He led the team to a Champions League title win that year – the first of a historic three-peat.

After winning the Champions League in 2018 though, Zidane resigned. But he returned after the team struggled mightily in their first year without him.

Real Madrid won La Liga in the 2019-20 season. But they were eliminated by Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16.

Where will Zinedine Zidane end up next? And who will Real Madrid hire as his replacement?