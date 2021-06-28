Soccer World Reacts To Today’s Epic Euro Games

Today’s Euro 2020 soccer games have been absolutely incredible. Spain won a thriller against World Cup runner-ups Croatia while Switzerland are giving World Cup champions France all they can handle.

The Spain-Croatia game had all kinds of drama, with Crotia looking primed for an upset after an own goal from Spain gave them a 1-0 lead. But Spain came back with three goals to take a 3-1 lead before Croatia tied it up.

But Croatia stormed back with two goals in the waning minutes of regulation to force extra time. Unfortunately for Croatia, Spain scored twice in extra time to win the game 5-3.

Spain will now play the winner of the ongoing France-Switzerland game, which has been another great one.

Switzerland scored first and took a 1-0 lead, only for Karim Benzema and Paul Pogba to bring them roaring back with three goals for a 3-1 lead of their own. But much like Croatia, Switzerland answered with two goals of their own to force extra time.

It’s been a crazy day of soccer, and fans are absolutely loving it.

There have only been 3 EURO Knockout stage games in history in which both teams scored 3 goals. Two of them have come TODAY. France and Switzerland are tied 3-3 after regulation. Catch extra time on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ebi4IOI3Iz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 28, 2021

Switzerland come back from Dead to tie World Cup champion France at the last. Euro 2020 was postponed because of the pandemic. It has been worth the wait and then some. Giving the world the sense of connectivity, human wonder and madness we’ve yearned for pic.twitter.com/VORoW9D8iQ — roger bennett (@rogbennett) June 28, 2021

#Netflix: We are the number one in making best thrillers. Football : Hold my Euro 2020 #FRASUI pic.twitter.com/AX2k5D2hAD — Kaattalan Media (@Kaattalan_media) June 28, 2021

The Euro 2020 Group Stage was filled with drama and the Round of 16 has quickly followed suit. We’ve seen upsets, blowouts, lots of own goals and some absolutely incredible ones.

We can only hope that the quarterfinals and semifinals don’t serve as a letdown.

Euro 2020 is being played on ESPN and ABC.