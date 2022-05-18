Soccer World Reacts To Historic US Announcement

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: Julie Ertz of USA Women Celebrates with Kelley O Hara of USA Women, Tobin Heath of USA Women, Crystal Dunn of USA Women, Alex Morgan of USA Women, Allie Long of USA Women, Megan Rapinoe of USA Women during the World Cup Women match between USA v Chile at the Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019 in Paris France (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The U.S. Soccer Federation had excellent news to share with the sports world this Wednesday. The unions for the men's and women's national teams have agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement that includes equal split of World Cup bonuses.

This collective bargaining agreement will go into effect in June and run through 2028.

This deal makes U.S. Soccer the first Federation in the world to equalize World Cup prize money awarded to the USWNT and USMNT. With that said, there are plenty of people celebrating this achievement on social media.

"We move. Forward," Aaron West of CBS Sports Golazo tweeted.

"When good news comes you’ve got to celebrate it," one fan said. "This took way too long to finally get but they got it TRUE EQUAL PAY."

"Our women's team is the best in the world," a second fan said.

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, shared his thoughts on this agreement.

"This is one of the most arduous and epic wins for a group of working people," Smith wrote."Congratulations to my friend Becca Roux and the USWNTPA for fighting so hard for something long overdue."

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain also reacted to the news.

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone called this a "historic moment" for the sport.

“This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world,” Cone said. “U.S. Soccer and the USWNT and USMNT players have reset their relationship with these new agreements and are leading us forward to an incredibly exciting new phase of mutual growth and collaboration as we continue our mission to become the preeminent sport in the United States.”

Congratulations to all parties involved for being able to strike this type of deal.