Soccer World Reacts To USA-England Draw

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Kieran Trippier of England, Christian Pulisic of USA during the World Cup match between England v USA at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor Qatar (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The United States men's national team was a huge underdog heading into this Friday's match against England, and yet, it managed to walk out of the stadium with a draw.

England won the possession battle in this match, but the United States was actually far more aggressive. They had plenty of chances to score off a set piece in the second half.

Even though fans all around the country would've loved an upset win over England, they'll take a draw.

"I’ll take it," Colin Cowherd tweeted. "Didn’t love the choices late on subs, but effort was inspired. Multiple chances though corners were a little sloppy."

"Team #USA plays England to scoreless draw," Bob Pompeani of KDKA TV said. "England is a very strong team but USA had better of the play and chances."

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated had a clever reaction to the result. He tweeted, "So does England start firing people for this?"

Former MLS player Jimmy Conrad was pleased with the national team's performance this Friday.

"We outplayed England today and that feels pretty damn good," Conrad commented.

With this result officially in the books, the USMNT has secured its second point in Group B.

The United States men's national team needs to defeat Iran on Tuesday in order to advance to the knockout stage.